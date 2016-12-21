Good Wednesday Evening,

It’s going to be a very white Christmas! A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. Before we get to Christmas, wind will continue to be gusty through the mountains and across the prairies.

Southwest winds will gust as high as 60mph tonight and Thursday, but most places will have winds between 15-40mph. Thursday will be partly cloudy west, sunny east, with highs in the 20s to around 40.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with some snow breaking out through western Montana in the afternoon and evening. Travel conditions will deteriorate after dark, as snow begins to spread across the state. Snow will fly throughout Montana on Christmas Eve, with several inches accumulating by evening.

Highs will only be in the 10s and 20s, falling into the 0s by Christmas morning. Snow will accumulate between 3-10″ across all of the lower elevations, and as much as 16″ in the mountains.

Travelling will be difficult with the fresh blanket of snow. Temperatures on Christmas will be very cold, with highs only from around 5-15 above 0. Light snow will wind down through the day from west to east. Christmas night will be very cold, with many places dropping below zero again. Monday will be a better day to travel, as the storm will move out through the Dakotas.

Be safe and stay warm!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist