Casey Schreiner, a Great Falls Democrat, has announced his intention to seek the Montana Democratic Party’s nomination for the Congressional seat being left open by Ryan Zinke, who has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump as the next U.S. Secretary of Interior.

The former high school and middle school science teacher was recently elected to a third term in the Montana House. He is currently the director of the Montana State Innovation workforce.

Schreiner explained, “One, I come from a community that has military in its backyard. I was born and raised in Great Falls, so you grow up with that instilled in the culture of our community. Two, you have the ag sector, which traditionally is a more conservative sector of our state, so that influences my upbringing, and third, I have a track record of just wanting to get things done.”

From the time that Zinke vacates the seat, Governor Steve Bullock has up to a 100 days to call for a special election.

The Republican, Democrat, and Libertarian parties will nominate a candidate shortly after the seat officially opens.

Reporter: Josh Meny