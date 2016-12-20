[UPDATE] Helena resident Tristan Colwell, 20, was located around 6 p.m. Tuesday after ski patrol and the Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue Team scoured the mountain.

A member of the Great Divide ski patrol located Colwell near a ranch on the 7000 block of Prickly Pear.

Once the Sheriff’s Office arrived, Colwell was medically evaluated and cleared of injuries.

Colwell was intoxicated at the time of the incident and cited for underage possession. He was later released to his mother.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton thanks Great Divide for their quick response and reminds everyone, if you’re going to drink while skiing or snowboarding, stay close to the lodge and remember to drink responsibly.

The Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue Team has been dispatched to assist in the search for a missing snowboarder at Great Divide Ski area.

The missing snowboarder was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Search and Rescue crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to assist ski patrol in the search.

Great Divide is located northwest of Helena.

The ski area was closed Monday due to unstable snow.