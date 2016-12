We are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am Sunday – Noon Monday.

Areas could see 3″-5″ of snow with higher amounts in the mountains.

Blowing and Drifting snow on area roadways will create Hazardous Travel Conditions.

And the temperatures will be dropping as well. So you don’t want to be stranded in this storm.

Take the precautionary measures now if you have to travel tonight and tomorrow.

Happy New Years Eve