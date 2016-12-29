The Montana snowmobiling season is from mid-December to April. The two big storms that blanketed the area in snow have people excited about hitting the trails with the snowmobiles.

MTN met with a family preparing to ride the Ottawa Gulch Trail outside Helena on Wednesday morning. They tell us they always wear the proper safety gear including helmets and eye protection, and make sure their sleds are properly maintained.

Tristan McElroy said it’s important to recognize danger areas like railroad tracks, roads, and avalanche terrain.

“If it’s like your first time going in the area, go slow because there could be stump or log….because thats happened to me before! So you always want to be sure of your location before you go fast,” said McElroy.

Things to watch for:

Thin ice and open water

Grooming equipment

Oncoming snowmobiles

Unforeseen obstacles beneath snow

Unexpected corners, intersections and stops

Road and railway crossings

Logging/Forestry operations

Snow banks and drifting snow

Trees and branches on the trail

Bridges and approaches

Wildlife and domestic animals

Other trail users (skiers, hikers)

All snowmobiles much be registered. You can contact Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks headquarters at 406 444 2535.

http://snowtracks.com/snowmobile-safety/