(HELENA) Some Helena residents say they are frustrated with all the snow on some of the side streets and intersections.

MTN looked into the city’s Snow & Ice Control Plan.

The document says the city sets priorities for which streets are plowed.

Number one starts with snow emergency routes and important streets that allow the public to reach prime destinations.

Number two on the list is streets that connect to Snow Emergency Routes and complete the major street network.

Special attention is given to areas with schools, hospitals, and businesses.

The third priority are residential areas and special requests.

The city said it will take a minimum of two days after the storm has ended to reach those areas.

They said plowing snow may make the road better for drivers, but may also block pedestrians from walking on the sidewalks.

This is why they need to come up with a plan that’s good for both the roads and the sidewalks.

The city’s Snow Removal Plan includes four parts: Level of Service, Setting Priorities, Operational Procedures, and Special Requests.

Level of Service focuses on the cost and how much the public is willing to pay for it.

Setting Priorities determines that not all streets can be cleared at the same time.

Operational Procedures focuses on executing the plan as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Special Requests are extra services that are inherently a part of snow and ice control.

Still, some residents say they are frustrated to see the snow still piled up on the side streets.