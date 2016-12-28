State Senator Mary Moe of District 12 in Great Falls announced that she plans to resign at the end of January.

She made the unofficial announcement because her daughter recently gave birth to premature triplets, and they will be home in early February.

By announcing her intention, she is not only giving herself time to be there for her daughter, but also giving potential Democratic candidates time to decide whether they want to put their hat in the ring to replace her in the Legislature.

Overall, Moe wishes she could continue her work in the legislature, but says that sometimes God chuckles at our plans.

Moe said to her constituents, “Thank you for voting for me, thank you for giving me your support and your trust, I wish I could stay but I know you all understand that duty calls, and in this case duty has three cute faces, so I can’t wait.”

Moe will deliver her official resignation letter in late January.

Moe says that once she turns in her official resignation letter, the Central Democratic Committee has five days to select three potential candidates to replace her.

The Cascade County Commission will then decide which candidate will fill her seat.

Reporter: Josh Meny