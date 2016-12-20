Happy Tuesday,

Whiteout conditions are hitting some of Montana’s mountain passes, like MacDonald Pass pictured below. A strong cold front is moving through the state with rain showers, mountain snow, violent wind, and falling temperatures.

The wind and snow will make for difficult travel initially, but falling temperatures tonight will create re-freezing conditions overnight. Wednesday morning will likely be very slippery across the state as wet roads will turn icy tonight.

Wednesday is the first day of winter, and it will be a pretty day. The sky will be bright and blue, and temperatures will be crisp in the 20s and 30s. There still will be wind along the Rocky Mountain Front and the northern prairies. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for this area until Midnight tomorrow night.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool, with highs in the upper 20s to the low 40s. Wind will once again blow across the Montana prairies, but this will be the last of the wind. Friday is a big travel day, and the next storm will start to move in with snow developing late in the day. If you are travelling, do so early.

Highs will be in the 20s to around 30. Christmas Eve will be snowy throughout the state. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30. Several inches will accumulate, and the snow will continue through the night into Christmas Day. Snow will end from west to east though the day, but it looks like a real white Christmas. Highs will be in the 10s to around 20. Monday, high pressure will move in with mostly sunny skies, cold temperatures, and better traveling conditions.

Be safe out there tonight!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist