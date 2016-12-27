BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal land managers say at least six sites within Montana’s Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument should be eligible for listing as historic places.

The sites were evaluated after a federal court determined the U.S. Bureau of Land Management designated hundreds of miles of roads within the monument without reviewing the potential impacts to historical resources.

The sites recommended for eligibility in the National Register of Historic Places include two homesteads, several roads and a cow camp. They were detailed in documents filed Friday in U.S. District Court by attorneys for the BLM.

Dozens more sites used by Native Americans prior to contact with European settlers were found during a two-year survey of the monument. But there had been no determination whether those Indian sites are eligible for listing.