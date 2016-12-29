The two suspects in Wednesday’s burglary and subsequent shoot-out with a homeowner have been identified as Kaleb Edward Daniels and Jory Strizich.

Court documents state that a man arrived at his cabin northwest of Wolf Creek at about 2 p.m. and found the two men inside going.

When confronted, the man told told deputies that Daniels pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot, but the gun didn’t fire.

The homeowner took cover, and the then Strizich reportedly advanced toward him. The man fired two shots in self-defense, according to court documents.

Strizich is now being treated for his wounds at St. Peters Hospital in Helena.

Daniels then reportedly fired his gun, and the two suspects then ran away.

Law enforcement officers soon arrived and set up a road block near Little Wolf Creek Road and Highway 434. Officers began searching the area and alerted residents.

Court documents state that Daniels was able to make it to Wolf Creek, where he was seen by someone who had been media reports of the suspects and their descriptions.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said, “The individual in Wolf Creek had seen it on the news, and knew that from what he was seeing out there, that that was the suspect we were looking for.

Officers then tracked Strizich to a nearby cabin and took him into custody.

Daniels is facing charges of attempted deliberate homicide, aggravated burglary, and tampering with or fabricating evidence. Bail for Daniels has been set at $100,000.

Strizich is in stable condition at the hospital. Lewis & Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher has issued a warrant for his arrest on burglary charges.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Strizich has a conviction in Cascade County for theft; Daniels has convictions for theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.