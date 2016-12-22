(HELENA) Some Helena veterans in need got to enjoy a special Christmas celebration Thursday night, thanks to local volunteers.

They hosted a dinner at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for veterans in the VA’s Recovery Program, along with their families.

“We thought it was really important to make sure that they all got to have a wonderful dinner and receive gifts, said Brandy Keely, the co-chair of Montana Joining Community Forces.

About a dozen organizations contributed to the event, including Montana Joining Community Forces. Steve’s Cafe catered the dinner, which included pork loin, cream cheese mashed potatoes and apple-raisin compote. The Montana National Guard and Blue Cross Blue Shield helped collect and wrap donated gifts for everyone who attended.

“The JCF strives to bring organizations together and recognize needs like these in our community and address those needs,” Keely said. “So, absolutely, we hope to make this an annual tradition.”

Keely says about 55 veterans’ families – more than 100 people in all – attended the event. She says organizers are pleased with that turnout for their first year.