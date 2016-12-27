(WHITEFISH) The Whitefish Police Department says it is aware of the white supremacist website “The Daily Stormer” and its call for an “armed march” through the city of Whitefish.

Andrew Anglin, who runs “The Daily Stormer,” posted on the website on Friday: “We are planning an armed protest in Whitefish. Montana has extremely liberal open carry laws, so my lawyer is telling me we can easily march through the center of the town carrying high-powered rifles.”

He says the march is “…planned against Jews, Jewish businesses and everyone who supports either.”

The post also claims, “We will be busing in skinheads from the Bay Area.”

Anglin says he will gather more than 200 followers for the march, which he says will be held the second week of January.

The website also recently called for a “troll storm” by supporters of part-time Whitefish resident and white nationalist Richard Spencer against members of the Jewish community and businesses with signs in their windows showing support for the human rights organization “Love Lives Here.”

Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial said on Tuesday that people have a right to march and protest, they just need to have the proper permit and be peaceful.

Dial said, “We’re planning for the worse and hoping for the best. We have intelligence sources that are looking into it and we’ll plan if they do and we’ll have an action plan for that and hopefully, we’re hoping that they choose not to do it, but once again it’s well within their rights to do it.”

Despite the call to march, one Whitefish woman is putting out a call for neighbors to come together and celebrate their differences.

“As a community we can be loving and accepting of those differences, and come together and celebrate those differences and see the as a strength rather than a disadvantage,” said event organizer Jessica Laferriere.

Laferriere is organizing a block party and welcoming folks to accept each other despite difference such as political beliefs, religion, ethnicity and sexual orientation. The free event will feature live music and guest speakers.

Flathead Valley non-profit “Love Lives Here” says they support and agree with the mission of the event, which is to promote diversity and tolerance.

“Love lives here is a community-based organization and we work and ally ourselves with people and projects that do fit that mission., When the organizers approached us several weeks ago to co-sponsor this event we were happy to, we felt it followed our mission exactly,” said Chairman of Love Lives Here Will Randall.

Organizers say the event will take place at Depot Park in Whitefish on Saturday, starting at 10:30 in the morning.