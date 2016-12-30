Medical experts say it’s impossible to determine whether the death of movie star Debbie Reynolds was directly caused by the passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher just one day earlier.

But they say a medical condition called “Broken Heart Syndrome” can cause symptoms similar to a heart attack.

Doctors say stressful events, like the death of a loved, one can trigger a surge in hormones that can temporarily stun the heart and prevent it from pumping properly.

Broken Heart Syndrome can present the same symptoms as a heart attack, such as chest pain and shortness of breath. But, doctors say they’re more subtle, causing people to delay seeking help.

The syndrome was studied in Japan and was given the name tako-tsubo because tests show a bulging in the heart.

“You do treat it like it’s a heart attack. We take the patient to the Cardiac Cath Lab to see if there’s any coronary blockages and a lot of times we see a characteristic sign on the screen of the left ventricle is in the shape of an octopus pot and that’s what tako-tsubo means,” said Benefis Health System physician assistant Renee Lance.

Lance says people who suffer from Broken Heart Syndrome often fully recover if it is treated properly.

Here is more information from the American Heart Association :

Breakdown of a Broken Heart

Broken heart syndrome, also called stress-induced cardiomyopathy or takotsubo cardiomyopathy, can strike even if you’re healthy. (Tako tsubo, by the way, are octopus traps that resemble the pot-like shape of the stricken heart.)

Women are more likely than men to experience the sudden, intense chest pain — the reaction to a surge of stress hormones — that can be caused by an emotionally stressful event. It could be the death of a loved one or even a divorce, breakup or physical separation, betrayal or romantic rejection. It could even happen after a good shock (like winning the lottery.)

Broken heart syndrome may be misdiagnosed as a heart attack because the symptoms and test results are similar. In fact, tests show dramatic changes in rhythm and blood substances that are typical of a heart attack. But unlike a heart attack, there’s no evidence of blocked heart arteries in broken heart syndrome.

In broken heart syndrome, a part of your heart temporarily enlarges and doesn’t pump well, while the rest of your heart functions normally or with even more forceful contractions. Researchers are just starting to learn the causes, and how to diagnose and treat it.

The bad news: Broken heart syndrome can lead to severe, short-term heart muscle failure.

The good news: Broken heart syndrome is usually treatable. Most people who experience it make a full recovery within weeks, and they’re at low risk for it happening again (although in rare cases in can be fatal).