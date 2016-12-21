(WHITEFISH) Whitefish Police say they’re taking an online post which targeted several Jewish residents in the Flathead “seriously” with the FBI also getting involved in the latest clash of viewpoints.

“They are receiving unwanted communications from individuals who dislike them for being Jewish,” Whitefish Police Lt. Bridger Kelch said.

The posts were made on the website “The Daily Stormer” last week, issuing a “call to action” saying “alt-right” leader Richard Spencer’s mother had been targeted for “harassment and extortion” ever since her son’s viewpoints began making headlines this past month.

Spencer, who lives in Whitefish part-time, has been the subject of repeated stories focusing on the so-called “alt right” movement, which some see as promoting white supremacy.

“The Daily Stormer” post gives the names, pictures, and contact information for several leaders in the Jewish community and even their families. It doesn’t advocate “violence or threats,” but urges readers to launch an “old fashioned troll storm” with online posts and comments.

Whitefish Police say they are monitoring the developing situation closely.

“We have had issues in the past with racial discord but not at this level and most definitely we are taking it seriously and we’re looking at everything that comes in and making sure that those involved, that their safety is most definitely important to us,” Kelch said.

Kelch warns authorities will move forward with prosecution if anyone’s physical safety is being threatened.

Reporter: Dennis Bragg