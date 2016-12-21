It was a scary afternoon for some students and many Whitefish parents after a school bus crash on Wednesday.

One student was taken to the hospital, but Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew Horton tells us that no students have life-threatening injuries.

About 35 students were on board the bus when the driver was unable to safely turn on a snow-packed gravel road near K-M Ranch Road.

The bus went over an embankment and tipped onto its side, according to Trooper Horton.

Students were able to get out of the bus through the rear exit door.

The Whitefish School District says one student was transported by ambulance as a precaution and was accompanied by a family member.