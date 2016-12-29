Montana Lottery officials drew the top cash prizes for the annual year end lottery at their headquarters in Helena Thursday morning.

The grand prize ticket worth $1 million is number 12066. Lottery representatives say the ticket was sold at Kernaghan’s Pik and Pump on 8th Ave. N.

2016 marked the 10th anniversary of the Montana Millionaire drawing.

Organizers increased the number of tickets sold from 130,000 to 150,000. Tickets sold out in early December.

Thursday’s drawing also includes three runner up prizes of $100,000 and five $10,000 prizes.

$100,000 winning tickets:

41934: Missoula

52730: Troy

61107: Livingston

$10,000 winning tickets:

16649: Whitehall

91647: Anaconda

100967: Laurel

102309: Hardin

114871: Butte