(MISSOULA) Amy Johnson, accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car while she was using meth, says she’s not guilty.

Johnson, 25 years old, faces several charges in two separate cases including criminal endangerment and intent to distribute dangerous drugs.

Prosecutors say officers tried to stop Johnson before heading onto Interstate 90. She reportedly topped speeds of 100 miles per hour while crossing the median and driving into oncoming traffic.

She was eventually stopped when two snow plows blocked one side of the interstate, forcing her back into a road block set up by law enforcement.

Prosecutors say she admitted to using meth before and during the chase.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges in Missoula District Court Tuesday and her bail will remain set at $400,000.

Her next court date is February 7th.

