A woman jumped from the 10th Avenue South bridge in Great Falls on Monday afternoon, but is expected to recover.

The Great Falls Police Department was alerted just after 2 p.m. that a woman was seen walking along the bridge.

When police arrived, they asked her if she was OK, or needed a ride.

The woman said she was fine, and the officer returned to the patrol vehicle.

The woman then jumped, landing on the ground below.

KRTV received the following information from a witness: “There were three cruisers up top, three below (with a fourth pulling in), and a fire engine below.”

She was taken to Benefis Health System for treatment of her injuries; the nature and extent of her injuries was not disclosed, but police say she is expected to recover.

The woman’s name has not been released, nor the reason for her actions.