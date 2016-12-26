(BILLINGS) Yellowstone National Park is being sued by the Gardiner-Park County Water and Sewer District for allegedly failing to repair leaky pipes that are depositing dangerous levels of arsenic into the district’s sewer line.

The lawsuit was filed by the District in U.S. District Court in Billings on Wednesday and also names the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, Yellowstone National Park does not have its own sewage treatment facility at the Mammoth Hot Springs and North Entrance area of the park. The Park has utilized the district’s system for many years.

In February of 2015, the District’s engineer reported that there were high levels of arsenic entering the district’s sewage treatment facility from the Park.

It was determined that more than 95 percent of the arsenic entering the plant originates in the Park, according to the lawsuit.

The Park was found to have arsenic levels 40 times higher than the arsenic levels in the District’s sewage, which met the standard.

At the same time, the engineer determined that the levels of arsenic found in the Park and District’s drinking water met the standard, according to court documents.

The arsenic laced water was not coming from the Park’s waste water, according to the District’s engineer, but from another source within the Park.

The engineer determined the points where arsenic was entering the plant was through leaky pipes or manholes from within the Park.

The District was advised to address the infiltration issue with the Park prior to removing the sludge because the engineer believed the arsenic problem would persist and cause future damage.

The District wrote the Park a letter in March of 2015, explaining the situation and the necessary course of action.

Park officials were advised that the sludge removal process would cost at least $2 million, but that the process could not commence until the infiltration issue was corrected.

The Park never responded to the letter, according to the lawsuit.

The District then sent the Park another letter in December of 2015, notifying Park officials that the levels of arsenic had increased since the first letter.

Again, the Park allegedly failed to respond, so the District made other contact with the Park.

Park officials allegedly acknowledged the issue and told District officials that it would pay a substantial portion of the cost to remove the sludge.

But the Park never expressed how it planned to address the infiltration issue.

In September of 2016, the Park allegedly notified the District that it independently confirmed the infiltration issue but said it could not fund the infiltration repair project until 2020.

Meanwhile, the arsenic continues to damage the lining of the District’s sewage pond, according to the lawsuit.

The District then decided to sue the Park in order to repair the infiltration issue so it can complete the sludge removal, as required by the Department of Environmental Quality.

The District alleges that the Park’s failure to act on the issue has created an ongoing danger to the public due to unsafe levels of arsenic in the District’s sewer treatment plant.

As a result of the high levels of arsenic in the system, the District claims it is now faced with paying a much higher cost to remove and dispose of the sludge from its sewer treatment plant.

The District is seeking an injunction that requires the Park address the high levels of arsenic.

The lawsuit also requests that the Park contribute funds to the District’s sludge removal project for the high levels of arsenic that the Park is responsible for.

If the District is granted the injunction, the Park would also be required to monitor its sewer lines quarterly and provide the District its reports.

The Park has yet to respond to the complaint.

