HELENA – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Helena that left one man dead, and are still searching for the suspect.

It happened at the Motel 6 on North Oregon Street.

A person called 911 and reported hearing a gunshot just before 1 a.m., and saw a man walking outside the motel with what appeared to be blood on his hands.

Officers found an adult male, 31 years old, in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot.

Efforts to save his life were not successful, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.The man’s name has not yet been released.

Detectives believe Brandon LeClair, 41, was likely involved in the incident.

LeClair left the area prior to the police arriving. He is a white man, 5’7″ tall, 155 pounds, with short brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Police caution that LeClair may be armed.

The East Helena School District confirmed to MTN that all three of its elementary schools are on lock down.

Deer Lodge County and West Yellowstone had issued warrants for LeClair’s arrest prior to the shooting incident.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of LeClair, they are encouraged to contact the police department immediately by calling 911 or 442-3233.