One person died and four were injured in a crash in Powell County on Sunday.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol just after 2 p.m.

It happened on US Highway 12 several miles west of Avon.

The man who died was 23 years old, but his name has not yet been released.

The MHP says that the other four people were taken to “various” hospitals, with injuries ranging from moderate to severe. No other details of their injuries have been disclosed.

The MHP says that the crash involved an SUV and a passenger car.

The man who died was in the car, along with three females; the SUV was being driven by a male, and there were no other occupants, according to the MHP.

The driver of the car reportedly lost control due to driving too fast for road conditions, and the westbound car slid into the opposite lane.

The oncoming eastbound SUV then crashed into the passenger side of the car.

The MHP noted that all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

There is no indication at this time that alcohol was a factor.

We will update you when we get more information.