HELENA -Attorneys general from 9 states and the District of Columbia are blasting the proposed settlement of a lawsuit alleging a deadly defect in millions of Remington rifles, and say it should be rejected.

In court papers filed Tuesday, the AGs said the settlement allows Remington Arms Co. to avoid warning consumers that the rifles can fire without the trigger being pulled, and therefore should be fixed.

Without that explicit warning, millions of rifle-owners won’t realize the danger and probably won’t take advantage of the settlement’s offer to fix the rifles’ trigger mechanism, the AGs wrote.

“In no event should Remington be allowed to continue to argue that its rifles are safe without repair, or to issue denials that undermine its duty to warn of the conditions that it knows may cause its triggers to malfunction,” the attorneys general wrote.

They also noted that in the year since the settlement first was announced, only one-tenth of 1 percent of more than 7 million rifle-owners have filed claims to get their weapons fixed.

“For any product, a claims rate this low is troubling,” they wrote. “But for rifles whose dangerousness is real, well-documented and pervasive, the anticipated minimal number of retrofits is potentially deadly.

“If approved, millions of the 7.5 million firearms that have the capability of firing without a trigger pull would remain unfixed – quite literally loaded guns that might got off accidentally at any time.”

Attorneys for Remington didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

U.S. District Judge Ortrie Smith of Kansas City has scheduled a Feb. 14 hearing on whether to approve the settlement. He’s already postponed approval once, in December 2015, saying notice to rifle-owners wasn’t adequate.

Attorneys general from Washington, Oregon, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, Hawaii and Washington, D.C., filed their objection to the settlement Tuesday.

Several other parties also have objected to the settlement, in which Remington agreed to pay for replacement of the trigger mechanism on millions of Model 700 bolt-action rifles.

The settlement also would provide vouchers to the owners of several Model 600 rifles, for $12.50 or $10, but not replace those rifles’ trigger mechanism.

However, the settlement also allows Remington to continue to say nothing is wrong with its rifles.

The objections by the attorneys general closely reflect the objections filed this month and last month by Richard Barber, a Montana man whose son, Gus, was killed in 2000 by a Model 700 rifle that Barber says fired without a trigger pull.

He said Remington should be required to fix the Model 600 rifles and not be allowed to continue saying nothing is wrong with rifles, and thus discouraging people from getting the faulty trigger mechanism fixed.

Barber has spent the last 16 years investigating trigger mechanisms on Remington rifles and pushing for a recall of Model 700s and 600s, to replace the trigger mechanisms.

He also has amassed thousands of pages of Remington internal documents that he says shows Remington has known for years that these rifles could fire without a trigger pull – while the company denied that knowledge.

Barber told MTN News Wednesday that the attorneys general’s filing caught him by surprise, but that he was thrilled to have a strong argument from some of the nation’s top legal officials backing him up.

Montana’s attorney general, Republican Tim Fox, has not been involved with the case.

A spokesman for Fox said his office hadn’t been contacted about any aspect of the lawsuit until now, and hadn’t had “sufficient time to review the specifics of the suit to comment further.”