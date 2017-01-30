(HELENA) The Montana State Capitol rotunda was packed Monday afternoon with people opposing the sale or transfer of federal lands.

Scott Bosse came from Bozeman to take part in the Rally for Public Lands. He carried a sign saying, “You can pry our lands from my cold dead hands!”

“Montanans love their public lands,” said Bosse. “It’s a huge part of our identity, and if you take that away, we lose who we are.”

Organizers say more than a thousand people took part in the rally. The event was sponsored by environmental and outdoor groups, including the Montana Wilderness Association, Montana Trout Unlimited and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

Sen. Jon Tester called in to offer his support, while Gov. Steve Bullock repeated his pledge not to allow public lands to be transferred.

“This ain’t about politics,” said Bullock. “Whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, a Libertarian, a vegetarian, these lands belong to you.”

The first Rally for Public Lands was held in 2015, but organizers say the issue hasn’t gone away since then.

“We saw again this year that we were gonna be responding to transfer threats at the state and federal level,” said Kayje Booker, state policy director for the Montana Wilderness Association.

On the federal side, speakers called on Montana’s congressional delegation to oppose a bill proposed by Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz that would sell off 3.3 million acres of U.S. Bureau of Land Management land. That includes more than 94,000 acres in Montana, mostly in the eastern part of the state.

In the Montana Legislature, organizers pointed to two draft resolutions by Sen. Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls, calling for a study into whether some federal land could be transferred to the state.

Critics have raised concerns that states could sell off transferred federal lands, but Fielder argues that the lands are in more danger from the federal government than they would be under state management.

“There is a balance that can be struck by managing our lands better, and in many cases the federal government has been failing Montana,” she said.

Fielder says she and the people who attended the rally share the goal of maintaining access to public lands.

Monday’s rally comes is the fourth large political gathering at the Capitol in just over a week. On Jan. 21, almost 10,000 people attended the Women’s March. That was followed by a National School Choice Week rally and the March for Life.

“I think a lot of people want to be active right now and want to find ways to unite around something, and we know that public lands is one of the great uniting factors in America,” Booker said.

Those who came to the Rally for Public Lands say it sends a clear message to lawmakers, in Helena and in Washington, D.C.

“We believe that public lands are our heritage, it’s what makes Montana Montana, and that we won’t stand for any efforts to transfer,” said Booker.

“We’re not giving up our public lands, not now, not ever,” said Bosse.

Organizers say twice as many people attended this year’s Rally for Public Lands as the 2015 rally.