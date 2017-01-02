Spokeswoman Brenda Bassett says one male and one female have been found dead at the scene of the reported shooting west of Lolo.

Bassett says the suspect surrendered to law enforcement and is now in custody.

A handgun has also been recovered from the scene.

We will bring you more details as soon as we can.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting incident west of Lolo.

Calls to 911 reported hearing shots fired behind Ropers Lounge off U.S. Highway 12 just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

MCSO Spokeswoman Brenda Bassett says the situation is active and is asking people to stay away from the area.

This story is developing.