GREAT FALLS – Jory Strizich has been arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase from south of Helena to north of Wolf Creek.

Authorities received word at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday that Strizich had left a rehab facility “against medical advice”in Clancy and drove away.

There was an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Lewis & Clark County on a charge of aggravated burglary.

Officers soon began receiving reports of two cars speeding on I-15 north of Helena.

Officers determined that Strizich was in a silver car, and once they spotted it and the other speeding car – a red Subaru – they began chasing them north on I-15.

Lewis & County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said that the cars were traveling at speeds of more than 125 miles per hour.

The cars got off the interstate at mile marker 219 (Spring Creek exit) and then turned on to Wolf Creek Recreation Road. Poor road conditions caused the drivers to slow down, and the silver car spun out.

Strizich and another person – a juvenile whose name has not been released at this point – got out of the car and were then apprehended.

Authorities believe that the juvenile was driving the car. The juvenile male is being taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Great Falls.

The red Subaru was found a short time later abandoned in the town of Cascade.

Authorities do not yet know why the second vehicle was involved.

Strizich is being held at the Lewis & Clark County Detention Center.

There is no word yet on what charges might be filed in connection with this incident.

Strizich was charged several weeks ago in connection with burglary and subsequent shoot-out with a homeowner near Wolf Creek.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Strizich also has a conviction in Cascade County for theft

We will update you when we get more information.