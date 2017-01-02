HELENA – Two women were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Helena on Sunday.

At about 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Lockey for a report of a stolen car.

At about 4 p.m., an officer saw the car on Last Chance Gulch and attempted a traffic stop on Montana Avenue, but the driver sped away heading north.

Officers followed the car until the driver slid off the road near Terrance Drive.

Two women got out of the car and ran away.

The passenger, identified as Shayfer Edlin, 19 years old, was quickly apprehended.

The driver, 21-year old Jennifer Munger, ran into a nearby home, and was soon apprehended.

Munger was booked into the Lewis & Clark County Detention Center for possession of stolen property, eluding a police officer, trespassing, criminal endangerment, obstructing a police officer, red light violation, and a stop sign violation. There was no bond set.

Edlin was booked into jail on a charge of possession of stolen property.

No bond has been set for either woman yet.

We will update you when we get more details.