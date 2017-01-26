HELENA – Today the Federal courthouse in Helena wasn’t filled with arguments, but instead with 26 excited individuals from 15 different countries who became U.S. citizens.

The ceremony started with a walk through the Paul G. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Helena, followed by family, friends and the newly naturalized U.S. citizens reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Later U.S. District Court Judge Sam E. Haddon spoke about his family ancestry in America.

“It’s really a long journey for me and right now I can’t believe that I am a U.S. citizen now, I am so happy I’m totally speechless, that I can believe I am now,” said, Reshane Wonch, one of the 26.

“It’s totally different, I come from Indonesia and now I’m in America, big country, big future, so totally different, it’s amazing, America is home for me,” said Conny Miersma, another newly naturalized citizen.

Judge Haddon administered the Oath of Allegiance to the newly minted citizens.

Haddon closed the brief yet emotional ceremony adding his remarks of what an honor it is to be a citizen and how America is great because it is based on immigration, where cultures meld together.

