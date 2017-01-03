A one-vehicle rollover north of Great Falls has sent three people to the hospital.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to the call at around 6:30 p.m.

The black Dodge pickup truck was southbound on US 87 near mile marker 11 when the driver lost control and went off the east side of the highway.

The truck then rolled two and a half times, coming to rest on the roof of the cab.

One person sustained injuries that were described as not life-threatening, but all three were taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls as a precaution.

MHP believes speed and icy roads were factors in the crash.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for about 15 minutes.