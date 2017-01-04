The victim in Saturday’s attack has died.

Denise Chilinski Garcia, the victim’s stepmother, said Tuesday that Evelynn Garcia was taken off life support around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Garcia’s father was with her at the Billings Clinic when she passed away.

Valley County authorities were not immediately available to comment on what new charges might be brought against Jay Witkowski.

A Shepherd man appeared in a Valley County court room Tuesday for the alleged assault on a Glasgow woman that left her in a medically induced coma.

Jay Witkowski, 28, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

Valley County Sheriff Vernon Buerkle identified the victim Tuesday as Evelynn Garcia, 31, of Glasgow.

Garcia was life-flighted to a Billings hospital on Saturday, where her family said is in a medically-induced coma due to bleeding and swelling of the brain.

Garcia was stabbed Saturday evening and then run over by a vehicle on Highway 42 east of Glasgow.

Sheriff Berkley said Tuesday that Garcia and Witkowski had contact on previous occasions, but their relationship is unclear.

Witkowski was sentenced to prison in 2010 following a drug conviction in Richland County.

Witkowski is being held at the Valley County jail on $500,000 bond.

