GREAT FALLS -The Montana Agricultural and Industrial Exhibit (MAGIE), the state’s largest farm and ranch show, is now underway at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.

The 38th annual event kicked off Thursday at 9 a.m.

The MAGIE features scores of vendors showcasing the latest in farming technology, selling new products at their booths, and hosting informational workshops.

Organizers expected more than 1,200 people to attend during the three-day event, including dozens of farmers and ranchers from across the state and the country.

Choteau County Farm Bureau President Jess Bandel says his organization is there to reach out to ag producers, connect with the farm and ranch community, and to tell attendees more about the industry and their role in it.

“We want to touch everybody, show them what we’re doing,” said Bandel. “We talk to our legislators on a daily basis in Helena, we have great attachment to the national legislature, we want to just basically be here telling people we’re fighting for them, and we’ve got their interests in mind.”

Bandel says they want to hear peoples’ opinions while they are at the expo, so that they can take them to the Montana Legislature.

New this year is the addition of ‘MAGIE-TV’ – organizers say they had several high definition plasma screens featuring events and interviews from the three-day event.

The event also featured a variety of FFA and 4-H competitions with the top seven winners receiving scholarships.

Organizers say the expo gives guests and vendors opportunities to speak with local ranchers and livestock owners in the industry.

“This is an agricultural community, that’s where the money comes from in this town for the most part and this is what it’s all about these are the people that do it; the people that sell to the people and the people that are at the show are the actual people who, they’re growing your food,” said Cherry Creek Radio Account Executive and MAGIE Organizer Gary Vik.

The MAGIE will run Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Montana Expopark.