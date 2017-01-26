GREAT FALLS -The Office of Secretary of State announced they received State Senator Mary Moe’s letter of resignation on Tuesday.

Moe represents Montana’s 12th District; the Great Falls senator announced in December she was giving up her seat to spend more time with family.

After receiving the resignation, the Secretary of State must notify the Cascade County Democratic Central Committee, who will nominate least three candidates to fill the seat. To fill a vacancy in the legislature or office of county commissioner the list of candidates must comply with the rules for vacancy as stated on the Committee website.

The Democratic Central Committee says the Secretary of State has five days to notify them of Moe’s resignation. Their website states as soon as the Committee receives word of the vacancy, they will schedule a meeting to nominate three candidates.

The Committee will then present the nominees to the Cascade County Commission who can choose to either accept or reject the candidates.

After receiving the list of nominees, commissioners then have five days to submit a final decision to the Committee.

Here is the current list of people who want to replace Moe:

Mike Henning

Garrett Lankford

Bob Moretti

Carlie Boland

Zach Angstead

Ron Szabo

Don Ryan

Kathleen Galvin Halcro

Albert Ferderer

Hannah Pate

Reporter Keeley Van Middendorp