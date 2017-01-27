Happy Friday!

The last couple of days have been beautiful across the state with sunshine, clean air, and comfortable temperatures. That will begin to change this weekend, and next week Montana will see a major pattern change with a prolonged snow storm. So get out and enjoy the warmth and quietness of this weekend.

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect for our neighbors to the west in Idaho and Washington. High pressure centered over the Pacific Northwest will gradually move across Montana this weekend. A few clouds are sneaking through the high, but Saturday will still be a very nice day with highs in the 30s and 40s, but the valleys will hold in the 20s with air quality dropping. Strong winds up to 50mph are likely for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of the Hi-Line. Sunday will be windy and even warmer across the Montana prairies. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s, with 30s in the mountains and valleys. Monday, a strong but dry cold front will cut across the state. Temperatures will fall and the wind will howl, but there will not be any snow on Monday. That changes for Tuesday, as widespread moderate snow will fly throughout the western and central part of the state. Several inches will accumulate making for difficult travel. Highs will be much colder, in the 10s and 20s. Snow will continue on Wednesday AND Thursday, before taking a break on Friday. More snow is possible the first weekend of February. Be prepared for snowpacked and icy roads next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist