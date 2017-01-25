Happy Wednesday,

50 degrees? Check. Hurricane force wind? Check. Unhealthy air quality? Check. Montana will experience these conditions through the weekend into early next week, but not everyone will see the all of these specific conditions. A chinook will develop over the plains, while inversions strengthen in the valleys. As winds increase, temperatures will increase across the Montana prairies. Conversely, air quality will continue to deteriorate in the valleys until a storm moves in next week.

A few snow showers are moving across the western mountains this evening, with accumulations up to an inch in the higher terrain. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Wind will not be that strong across north central Montana, gusting up to 20-30mph. Temperatures over the plains will reach the upper 20s and low 30s. Meanwhile, the valleys will see haze and colder temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Air quality levels will be moderate to unhealthy, so try to avoid overexertion outside. To get out of the junky air, just head up in elevation out of the valley, or out to the plains. Friday will be more of the same: warmer and breezy over the prairies, but cold with lousy air in the valleys. Saturday, the chinook will strengthen with winds reaching 30-40mph over the plains, and temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s. Once again, valleys will be stuck in the cold, polluted air. Highs there will be in the 10s and 20s. Sunday will be quite mild and windy across the plains, with temperatures as warm as 50, and wind picking up to 40mph. Cold air, inversions, and pollution will linger in the valley locations. Monday, a strong cold front will crash through the state. Winds could reach 70-80mph across the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind will push into the valley locations, scouring out the cold/polluted air. Highs will warm in the valleys into the low 40s, and the air quality will clean out. Behind that front, snow will develop between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This storm will come with much colder air, and will keep the air quality clean.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist