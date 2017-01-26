Happy Thursday!

A nice little breeze developed today, which helps limit the pollution buildup. However, air quality has been poor in some valley locations. At least the wind is temporarily keeping conditions from getting worse. The wind will die down in the valleys, but will intensify across the Montana prairies through the weekend. The Chinook will warm temperatures up above freezing for highs across north central Montana through the weekend, with readings topping 50 in a few spots on Sunday. The valleys of western Montana will remain inverted with cold temperatures and deteriorating air quality through the weekend. A strong cold front moving through the state on Monday will bring a return of harsh winter conditions. Strong winds will blow on Monday, gusting higher than 60mph in a few places. Temperatures will fall through the 30s. A major pattern change will begin on Tuesday, with widespread snow developing as arctic air spills into the state. There will be several days of widespread accumulating snow with subzero temperatures likely into Super Bowl weekend. By the night of the big game, some of the lower elevations in Montana could have up to a FOOT of new snow!

