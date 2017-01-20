GREAT FALLS – City Lights has brightened up Great Falls for nearly 35 years, but next month the business will be closed.

“We’ve liked Great Falls, it’s been good to us,” said Store Owner Arnie Owen.

City Lights has focused on offering boutique services, like specialty lighting and design. Now they say the retail world is changing and it’s time for them to close their doors.

“We are surprised at how the timing of our retirement is coinciding with the change in the economy and how people are shopping and how people are buying products,” said Arnie.

The store is closing Feb. 1 and they say merchandise is moving out fast; they are down to less than 10 percent of their stock.

They hope to have a new tenant in the space by the start of March.

But it’s okay if they don’t sell it all, it won’t go to waste. The Great Falls Rescue Mission and the Habitat For Humanity ReStore will receive the inventory that doesn’t find a home.

“They will come in and take everything out and take it to their stores to sell. So we’re hoping to give them a pretty good donation,” said Arnie.

“There are so many worthwhile organizations in Great Falls, but those seem to be a really good fit for us personally and for the business as well,” said Business owner Kendra Owen.

Arnie and Kendra say they are looking forward to retirement, and have big plans for their time off.

“Anything family we’re all on top of doing that. We love to camp at Gates of the Mountains. Our summer home is a tent so we’ll be putting that tent up probably for longer periods than we have in the past,” said Kendra.

City Lights will be open until the end of January.