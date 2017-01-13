MISSOULA -A drug task force of local and federal partners announced on Friday the completion of an almost two-year investigation into a multi-state drug trafficking organization.

Seven of the eight people convicted in federal court are from the Missoula and Hungry Horse areas and were conspiring to distribute roughly eleven pounds of methamphetamine.

“This investigation focused on the distribution of methamphetamine and the possession and exchange of firearms in the Missoula and northwest Montana area,” said Michael Cotter, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana.

The two-year investigation was spearheaded by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.

This group includes Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Department and FBI officials, along with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Probation Office and the Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Office.

They were assisted by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI SWAT Team.

The investigation began in 2015 with extensive interviews about methamphetamine distribution and firearm possession in the Missoula area that led to search warrants.

Investigators served three search warrants that resulted in the defendants’ arrests and seizure of the weapons and drugs ; one in East Missoula, one in Bonner area and one in Hungry Horse.

Investigators confiscated methamphetamine, weapons, $11,000 in cash.

The 68 firearms that were forfeit to the federal government included assault rifles, unregistered silencers, laser sights, grenade launchers, two homemade grenades and thousands of rounds of live ammunition.

“The task force has been instrumental in addressing some of the most violent offenders in our area,” said Mike Brady, Missoula Police Department Chief of Police.

DRUG-TRAFFICKING IN WESTERN MONTANA

FBI Special Agent Monte Shaide said that increased amounts of methamphetamine continue to comeinto Montana.

“We see amounts ranging from one ounce to pounds of methamphetamine,” Shaide said.

Imported methamphetamine is cheaper than the product that is produced locally, which drives demand for the drug to come from the west coast and Mexico, he said.

Corridors that suppliers are using to transport methamphetamine from these areas cut through Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Washington.

According to Cotter, the methamphetamine product that is being produced in southwestern United States and Mexico is headed by college-educated chemists working super labs.

Officials said that the large amounts of weaponry possessed by most of the conspirators were unique to this case.

“We are seeing a lot of these offenders being violent offenders. One, trying to bolster their street [credibility], their perception to other individuals out there, that they have weapons in their possession, so that deters other methamphetamine user to try and rip them from their product when they have it stored at their house,” Cotter said.

He said weapons are also frequently stolen and traded directly for methamphetamine. In neighborhoods where there is increased drug activity, people living there are adversely affected.

Shaide said when serving the warrant in Hungry Horse, people expressed their gratitude to have the trafficking hot spot neutralized.

“When we got there, in one of the windows, it was thank you FBI, for cleaning up our neighborhoods,” he said.

According to T.J. McDermott, Sheriff of Missoula County, drug trafficking brings other types of crime with it, including burglary and human trafficking.

“As a result of the huge amount of methamphetamine, heroin, and other drugs being trafficked and in sold in our community, we have seen an increase in violent crimes, as demonstrated by this case today, those trafficking drugs, are often violent offenders,” he said.

DEFENDANTS CHARGES AND SENTENCES

Prosecutors described the connections between the eight defendants in a statement Friday.

36-year-old Richard Wayne Stroh of Missoula is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and will serve 60 months in prison, with four years of supervised release.

He was a Missoula area supplier of methamphetamine. Stroh attained his product from 35-year-old Logan Rivers Weniger of Missoula, 39-year-old Neal Allen Maddox of Hungry Horse and Maddox’s common-law wife, 39-year-old Misty Leanne Beck, also from Hungry Horse.

Weniger was a supplier and distributor of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and received the toughest sentence, 17.5 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. He was in possession of large numbers of firearms and ammunition, including a grenade launcher. He also forfeited $3,100 cash.

Beck supplied methamphetamine to Stroh, and others, from her home in Hungry Horse. She and Maddox forfeited a large number of weapons and$2,800 cash. Both were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and Maddox received additional charges for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Beck was sentenced to 72 months in prison and five years of supervision. Maddox was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and five years of supervised release.

48-year-old Katrina Lynn Everhart of Missoula was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine that she received from Weniger and other sources. She will serve 60 months in prison, with four years supervised.

34-year-old Luke Aldon Hayes, from Missoula, was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and unregistered silencers. He supplied firearms with others in exchange for methamphetamine for personal use. He was sentenced to 78 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

23-year-old Shacotta St. Onge of Missoula was considered a mid-level distributor of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and will serve 51 months in prison, with seven years supervised.

37-year-old Ryan David Hippenstiel of Hayden Lake, Idaho, dealt primarily with St. Onge, but also knew Stroh and Hayes. He supplied methamphetamine obtained in Idaho to St. Onge. Hippenstiel is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was in possession of a stolen handgun and $5,150 in cash that was forfeit to law enforcement. He was sentenced to 96 months in prison, with 10 years off supervised released.

All of the defendants pleaded guilty in federal court, and were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Racicot.

The possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime is an enhancement to the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge and comes with a stiffer sentence.

A STATEWIDE ISSUE

According to Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker, most of the weapons will be destroyed by the FBI, except for some that will be retained for training purposes.

Baker said the amount of methamphetamine on the streets has been up for about the past five years, and to understand why people want to put themselves at risk to sell it, one must understand that the sales are highly profitable.

In rural places like Montana where the product is less readily available, dealers can increase the price to triple or quadruple the amount of places like Las Vegas, Baker added.

He also noted that the amount of heroin in Missoula is higher than what is seen in other parts of the state.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Members of the task force encourage people who see suspicious activity in their community to contact local law enforcement.

According to Ricky Shelbourne, Supervisory Senior Resident FBI Agent, drug task force members on the streets communicate with investigators in other arms of the task force that relationship ensures that citizen reports are utilized.

“That would not happen without the participation of the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.

Cotter said the task force has been effective. In the fourth quarter of 2015, close to 32 federal indictments were achieved.

In Missoula and across Montana, methamphetamine continues to plague criminal justice and public health systems.

If you would like to file a report about drug trafficking in your area, you can fill out a form on the City of Missoula website, or contact law enforcement.

