HELENA – The fire at Helena High School last year, determined as arson, has caused $3 million worth of damage. The areas affected including all five English classrooms, math classrooms, the theater and other facilities are set to be completed the week of Jan. 23.

“We were able to continue school and we thank the parents, students, and a special appreciation for the private companies who helped us get back to where we need to be”, said Jack Copps, Superintendent of Helena Public Schools.

Copps said he would like to use this experience to implement more fire safety at Helena High School, in case a fire happens during school time. This comes after he saw the security camera footage of how rapidly the fire started.

The fire relocated 150 students and 10 teachers.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience, we were able to continue school and major portions of the little theater were so smoke damaged …the black smoke was so significant that there was zero visibility within four to five minutes (of) starting the fire”, added Copps.

Two of the three students involved in the fire have been charged with arson and all three have been expelled from Helena Public Schools for one year.