Attorney General Tim Fox announced Monday that despite the rise of human trafficking cases in Montana between 2015 and 2016, the number of child and adult victims rescued has increased.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) compiled 2015 and 2016 human trafficking statistics for the state by merging DCI and known federal prosecution cases through the US Attorney’s Office.

They found Montana experienced a 100 percent increase in human trafficking cases between 2015 and 2016.

Between 2015 and 2016 the number of adult victims rescued in Montana increased by 83 percent and the number of juvenile victims rescued increased by a whopping 400 percent.

The DCI contributed the successes to the, “collaborative efforts among federal, state, local agencies and increased public awareness.”

“Our ongoing legislative advocacy and outreach efforts over the last four years to fight modern day slavery have resulted in greater public awareness, increased detection by our law enforcement partners, and justice for more of its victims,” Attorney General Tim Fox said.

“Unfortunately, it’s possible that human trafficking investigations would cease if the proposed 5 percent budget reduction impacts our Division of Criminal Investigation. Human trafficking investigations tend to be complex and expensive operations, but we can’t put a price on the safety of Montana’s children. While we’re much further along than we were, there’s still more to be done,” Attorney General Fox added.

Governor Steve Bullock’s budget department was not available for comment.

Bryan Lockerby, administrator of DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation emphasized that the concept of human trafficking investigations has evolved primarily due to the increased attention and training that’s available for law enforcement.

Anastasia Burton, the DOJ’s Deputy Communications Director says the DOJ hopes to further highlight human trafficking with its Faces of Freedom exhibit opening later this week. Faces of Freedom is a travelling exhibit of portraits of human trafficking survivors.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of somebody personally who’s been involved in human trafficking, it’s kind of an abstract concept for them. But when you see these portraits, it puts a face on the problem; you get to see real life survivors of the issue. It makes you think about what is my obligation as one person, to spot human trafficking, and makes you think what can I do about it, said Burton.

It opens Wednesday at the state capitol and will then travel to Billings, Kalispell and Missoula.

More information on human trafficking is available here.

To report suspected human trafficking cases or to request help, call local law enforcement or 1-888-3737-888 or text BeFree (233733).