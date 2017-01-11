According to the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Lewis & Clark County saw 38 new cases of Influenza during the final week of 2016.

That more than doubled the number of confirmed cases in the county since the start of flu season in October.

Hospitals, preschools and assisted living homes around Helena are preparing for peak flu season.

Infectious Disease Specialist Donald Skillman said the number of cases of influenza around Helena is growing.

“It seems to really be taking off, we’re just getting started with heart of the influenza season,” said Skillman.

Elderly people, children and those with compromised immune systems are most susceptible to the virus.

“Hand washing, we highly encourage staff to get their flu shots whenever they come into the building we ask them to use hand sanitizer, wash their hands,” said Susan Anderson, the owner of 3 R’s Preschool.

Anderson says basic hand hygiene is a must.

The daycare also continuously monitors the kids for signs of illness.

“Our staff checks Children’s health every day. It consists of taking the children’s temperature, watching symptoms and monitoring them throughout the day,” Anderson adds.

At Aspen Gardens Assisted Living, owner Aimee Shein said they take many of the same precautions, “as well as practicing coughing into our elbows, again washing hands, wearing a mask if you’re having an active cough, so that we won’t spread germs to others.”

She also adds that people who have flu like symptoms are asked to not visit.

“We encourage people to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of influenza, cough, fever, or any other infections at this time,” said Shein.

At the St. Peter’s Hospital, hand sanitizer is available throughout the building.

Skillman said that includes every patient room, hallways, and entrances.

“You’ll also find a box of masks and we ask that patients that come in for medical evaluation with a cough put on a mask before they can continue walking through the clinic or the hospital,” said Skillman.

If the Influenza disease becomes too serious, St. Peter’s Hospital might start putting restrictions on visitors.

Skillman said the best way to prevent influenza is to get the vaccine.

