HELENA (AP) — Some Montana government agencies are volunteering to return a total of $5.5 million that had been budgeted to them this year.

That’s nearly $15 million short of what Republican legislative finance leaders had been seeking to help the state’s bottom line as budget negotiations begin.

One after another, department heads appeared Thursday before the House Appropriations and Senate Finance and Claims committees. One after another, most said their operations are as lean as can be, and any further cuts would be harmful.

The state Department of Justice agreed to return $1.7 million, though Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion said it is risky because of the agency’s possible litigation expenses.

The Judicial Branch agreed to return $1.2 million, the same amount as the Legislative Branch. Six other agencies agreed to return between $50,000 and $500,000.