State lawmakers met with representatives of the agriculture industry and members of Montana’s Department of Agriculture today to discuss issues they would like to see addressed during the 2017 session.

A big issue that was brought up by agriculture groups was concern for animal diseases like brucellosis and a cattle based form of tuberculosis.

Other topics included securing state, rather than federal government oversight of farms and ranches and ensuring that Montana’s number one industry, agriculture, stays healthy.

Chair of the House Agriculture Committee Representative Alan Redfield said, “We have the most fun committee because it’s really not political, it’s about taking care of Montana’s number one industry and that’s agriculture, we have to try and work within our means.”