HELENA – Helena area mail carriers say the snow and ice, this winter, has made their job more difficult. During a walk-along with a United States Postal Service Mail Carrier Friday morning, challenges the carriers face were brought to light.

“This winter has been pretty brutal,” said Bob Schmitz, a mail carrier with 30 years of experience.

“It goes from being real nice to all of a sudden we got hit with the snow, right behind that, came all the cold. And when you put the two together, it makes it double the energy to get through the day,” said Schmitz.

Schmitz said winters are always a lot harder and come with more challenges.

“Almost every day you’re going to be stuck at least once or close to being stuck and you have to call and get pulled out,” said Schmitz.

He said the routes are normally set up to be completed in about 6 1/2 hours during the summer time.

“For nice, summer, easy, cushy days to go and when you turn this all on, it just makes everything a lot longer,” said Schmitz.

Mailmen spend, on average, 7 to 8 hours during the winter time delivering mail every day.

“When we get back it’s almost like a victory that you got through that day,” said Schmitz.

He said residents can help by making sure their sidewalks and walkways are free of snow and ice, and that snow is shoveled away from the curbs.

“Help us out, make it as best you can for us, if you have an elderly neighbor or people that you know that can’t do it and you’re able and capable of doing it, could you take 10 more minutes of your day and help them out and help us out,” said Schmitz.

According to the United States Postal Service website, letter carriers will make every reasonable, safe attempt to deliver mail to an address. Carriers, however, are not required to deliver mail to addresses where safety is a concern.

Unsafe conditions include icy steps or overhangs and snow packed paths.

The Postal Service says slips, trips, and falls are the leading cause of accidents among letter carriers.