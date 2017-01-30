Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors told growers recently that they are significantly cutting barley contracts.

At 49 million bushels per year, Montana is the second largest barley-producing state in the nation.

Teton County is the top barley producing county in Montana at nearly 8 million bushels per year.

The two brewing giants say the decision was brought on by an abundance of barley harvested in recent years.

The companies account for the purchase of nearly two-thirds of the barley grown in northcentral Montana.

Barley producer Mitch Konen explained, ”We filled up the cup, that’s all we did.”

Konen only sells barely to the Anheuser-Busch elevator located in Fairfield, Calif.

He said that they contracted to purchase 75 percent less barley from him next year.

For Konen, this might result in a 20 to 30 percent loss in revenue.

Konen says the reduction in purchasing contracts will reverberate throughout the farming economy. With less income, fellow growers won’t be able to spend as much on updating vehicles and equipment.

It will also be tougher for producers to secure loans from lenders since they will have purchase contracts to use as collateral.

Konen said, ”It’s also the security that the banks like to see for our operating notes, so the banks might be, you know, they’re kinda holding us to the coals.”

He says moving forward means planting different crops.

Last year, barley accounted for more than three-quarters of his crop, but this year it will fall to only 10 to 15 percent. The rest will be a mixture of wheat and canola.

He says this huge change will force him and his fellow producers to closely monitor the economy and learn new marketing skills. Producers will also have to develop closer relationships with local elevators.

Officials from the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee expect bid reductions to drop between 20 and 60 percent, resulting in a possible loss of more than $65 million in revenue.

Associated Press contributed to this story.