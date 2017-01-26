HELENA – Homeless service agencies around the state conduct their annual “Point in Time” survey Thursday.

The survey helps communities estimate how many people in the area struggle with homelessness and housing insecurity.

In Helena, surveys were collected at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, Gods love shelter and the American legion.

The data is used to help calculate how much funding and aide is needed to address issues and help those in need in particular areas.

Corbin Bruursema, Assistant Coordinator for the Good Samaritan Ministries says the survey is important, he sees homeless people almost every day and not just in Helena.

“I think it’s important to have a home, if you don’t have a home then you can’t be stable and employed, you can’t work on your mental heal issues, you can work on substance abuse issues, you can’t really do anything to better yourself if you are homeless”, said Bruursema.

A special dinner will be served at God’s Love at 5 p.m. and The Salvation Army will be have dinner available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.