Montana’s new state superintendent of schools, Republican Elsie Arntzen, alleged Friday that her Democratic predecessor knowingly submitted misleading student test results to the federal government for 2016.

“This was a reckless decision that was at least two years in the making,” she told reporters at a news conference at her Helena office. “It was also an abuse of state and federal dollars that could potentially put funding for our Montana schools at risk.”

Arntzen said that Democrat Denise Juneau, whose term ended Jan. 1, reported to the federal government that all Montana high school juniors who took the ACT test last year scored as “proficient,” although the test has no approved measures for proficiency.

Juneau, however, told MTN News Friday evening that her office had to submit a proficiency rating in its report to the federal government, because that’s what the forms required — and that she fully expected state and federal education officials to negotiate the difference later.

“It’s not irregular,” she said. “We wanted to get schools their (federal) money. … (Arntzen) has staff in the agency. She just has to ask them what’s going on.”

Montana had a special exemption from the federal government to use the ACT test for 2015 student proficiency reporting, but had not applied for an exemption for 2016, Arntzen said.

Arntzen said Montana could lose federal education funding for reporting the data improperly. But when asked if any federal official had suggested Montana’s funding is in jeopardy, she said none had.

Juneau said students in grades 3-8 used the Smarter Balance test to rate their proficiency in certain subjects, for reporting to the federal government. However, Juneau said she decided to use the ACT test for 11th grade, because 99 percent of high school juniors already take it, and she didn’t want them to take yet another test.

She agreed with Arntzen that the ACT test doesn’t have proficiency ratings, and that the federal form asked for a proficiency rating of 1-to-4.

“In order to submit (the form), we could submit blanks, so we put `threes’ in there so we could at least get it submitted,” Juneau said. “It gets submitted, and if there is any discrepancy, it gets worked out.”

Juneau, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress last year, was Montana’s top public school official for eight years.

Arntzen is the first Republican state superintendent of public instruction in Montana in 28 years.

Arntzen also said she didn’t know which testing she would recommend for 2017, to comply with federal law that tracks student achievement.