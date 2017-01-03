HELENA – Newly sworn in Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said she is going to make a big push for ‘Indian education for all’.

The Capitol Rotunda was packed Tuesday morning with school districts across the state showcasing their Indian curriculum for all grades.

From games to history lessons, there were many options for teachers on display.

The event began with a performance by two Ojibwa women, Amanda Walking Child and Autumn Daniels.

Arntzen said students across Montana should learn about the history of The Treasure State, which includes Native American culture.

“Our students in all of our schools need to know we are proud in Montana and it begins with our first cultures,” explained Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen

She said hopefully this focus will not only benefit all students, but also provide opportunities for Native students that might improve graduation rates.

“I call it an opportunity gap. I want to make sure that opportunities are for all of our students,” explained Arntzen. “So if we can make them proud and have others understand who they are and where they come from and make sure the integration is coming in a wholesome manner, that we will be able to have those students be a part of the school.”

She went on to say “Hopefully within my tenure, we can lessen the opportunity gap.”

Arntzen also announced she will be hosting an Education Caucus every other week in the Capitol for lawmakers.

“Any idea is welcome, or we can talk about challenges in the communities,” Arntzen said.

However, some legislators believe this caucus is just a political stunt.

“Some of the ideas she’s supported in the past aren’t very popular with Montanans; Montanans love public schools,” explained Senate Minority Whip Tom Facey.

Facey said Arnzten’s priorities “Don’t reflect the needs of public education.”

“When she was in the legislature, she was a minimalist when it comes to supporting public education,” Facey added.

The Minority Whip believes Arntzen should leave the process of lawmaking the way it is currently.

“Democrats and republicans working in the legislature, getting a balanced budget and moving that forward,” said Facey.

With Arntzen now establishing the new Education Caucus, the question now arises – Who will attend?

“I’m not on board because Superintendent Arntzen said in her speech that words matter and actions matter,” said Facey. “I find it ironic that as Superintendent she wants to have a caucus to help advise her to move things forward when she knows what they are and she didn’t support them when she was in the Chamber.”

The Education Caucus will take place every other Wednesday at 7 a.m. in Room 335 of the Capitol.

The first Caucus will be January 11, 2017.