According to the Bozeman Police Department, New Year’s Eve was a “normal Saturday night” for the department.

More concerning was the number of weather-related crashes over the past three days.

Officers responded to nine disturbances, several which were fireworks complaints; made three arrests for criminal possession of dangerous drugs; and one arrest for aggravated assault related to a partner assault on Saturday, December 31.

There were three DUI arrests made after midnight in the early morning hours of Sunday.

But what was out of the ordinary was the number of crashes in the past three days.

Calling the number “astounding,” Deputy Chief Rich McLane said in a press release that there were 35 crashes on Friday, 17 on Saturday, and four on Sunday morning.

“Bozeman on average has five or six crashes per day so the recent snow and cold has clearly exacerbated driving conditions in town,” McLane said. “Let’s not ruin your 2017 with an injury or a totaled car, please drive responsibly.”

Reporter: Ken Spencer