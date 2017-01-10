Authorities are still piecing together why two people were shot to death Monday afternoon west of Lolo .

A man and a woman were shot by an adult male gunman west of Lolo. Law enforcement officials arrived to find an active shooting situation, and thanks to a negotiator, the male was eventually taken into custody.

“Our negotiators and our special response team came and responded down to the Lolo area, they were able to talk the suspect out of the cabin and were able to take him into custody,” Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett said, adding that it took about 15 minutes of negotiation for the suspect to surrender.

One male and one female victim were then found in the small cabin behind Ropers Lounge at the Travelers Rest Country Store on Highway 12 and a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Bassett told MTN News that poor road conditions and traffic did affect first responders.

“Weather is always a really hard factor, and we had a ton of people come down, even as I was responding, I noticed a lot of people were not pulling over to the right-hand side of the road,” Bassett said.

“So, when we have an active shooter situation, it is really important that residents pull over to the right-hand side of the road,” Bassett added.

Officials from the coroner’s office did not release identifying information about the suspect or victims as of Monday night and there’s no word yet on what sparked the deadly shooting.

