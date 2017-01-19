HELENA – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana surprised YWCA Helena Thursday with a $25,000 grant to help improve the health and well-being of the women and children in their care.

The money will be used by the YWCA’s WINGS program to improve nutrition and fitness needs through what’s known as NELL , the in-house term which stands for Nutrition and Exercise for Life and Longevity.

NELL teaches healthy meal planning, shopping, portions and helps moms and kids set physical fitness goals.

Each mom is encouraged to set fitness goals tailored to their needs. YWCA Executive Director Kellie Goodwin McBride says that could mean a 10-minute walk a day or setting a goal to run the 5K or 10K in the annual BCBS Governor’s Cup in Helena.

Goodwin McBride says it’s a wonderful surprise that will go a long way towards their overall goal.

WINGS, which stands for women initiating new growth and stability, is a transition program which is currently helping 26 women, some with children.

According to the YWCA’s website, “WINGS is an intensive, research based program requiring the residents to participate in: working with a case manager and managing mental health, engaging in educational growth and obtaining employment, searching for safe and sustainable housing, learning financial budgeting skills and initiating self-care activities.”

“It stops that cycle of poor eating, poor health choices, poor nutrition,” said Goodwin McBride. “And we’re teaching the moms and the kids so that can continue on.”

Staff of BCBS gathered Thursday morning for the surprise. Senior Director of Public Relations John Doran says the YWCA’s plan perfectly fit their ‘Healthy Kids, Healthy Families’ initiative, which provided the grant.

According to the BSBC of Montana website, “Healthy Kids, Healthy Families is a BCBS initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of children.” It is part of an, “ongoing commitment to invest in and partner with nonprofit organizations that offer sustainable, measurable programs to reach children and their families through nutrition, physical activity, disease prevention and management, supporting safe environments and through suicide prevention.”

“They have been such an incredible partner and really provide such a critical service in Helena that it was a no-brainer to award them this grant and enable them to fulfill the nutrition, the healthy living aspects for the women living in the facility and their families,” says Doran.