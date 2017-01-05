The Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Helena’s 50th Anniversary Celebration kicked off Thursday morning with a mayoral proclamation declaring 2017 the organization’s “golden year”.

Dozens of people showed up at the Montana club for the early morning event.

BBBS of Helena provides one on one mentoring programs between adults and children.

They currently serve more than 200 kids and have more than 50 on their waiting list.

The organization president Colleen Brady says this year’s goal is to shorten the waiting list significantly.

Brady says they’re starting a new program called “get the scoop” to help meet their goal.

On the 15th of every month, Big Dipper will give you a free scoop of ice cream if you go to BBBS’ office to learn more about the program.